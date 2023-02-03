More details are emerging about the escape of four prisoners from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Monday morning.
All four of the men, including capital murder suspect Rico Jermaine Rose, were captured within 24 hours of the escape. Rose, 32, with Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, and Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsberry, both 19, are scheduled for arraignment on escape charges Monday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Patterson and Saulsberry were extradited Thursday morning from Monroe, LA, where they were captured on Monday afternoon following the 1:22 a.m. breakout. They were returned to Columbia County.
Rose, captured Monday night, and Brown, who was the first to be caught, were transferred to other jails in the area.
Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin, who took office on January 1, made a scheduled address to the Rotary Club of Magnolia on Thursday afternoon.
“We had a situation that could have been a major disaster,” Martin said.
“We had people in the jail – we are under-staffed at the moment. There was a jailer attacked. He suffered a couple of broken ribs but he is OK. He had a serious concussion.
“The inmates were able to overpower him and get him locked up,” Martin said.
A female 911 dispatcher was in the jail’s control room during the escape. The escaping prisoners attacked her as well, but she was able to lock herself into a room.
“Thank God for that,” Martin said.
The prisoners got vehicle keys from jail personnel and escaped the facility.
Once notified of the escape, the Sheriff’s Office’s tactical team – including Martin – had to make a tactical entry into their own facility.
There were more than 90 prisoners inside the jail at the time of the escape.
“What I was shocked about was that there wasn’t more people who left. It was wide open,” Martin said. As officers regained control of the jail, they found that some of the prisoners were milling about and that there had been some “ravaging” of the facility, but the prisoners did return to their cells.
Martin gave few specifics about the movements of the prisoners after their escape, but noted that today’s lawmen have more tracking tools available to them. Smartphones and vehicles all have tracking technology.