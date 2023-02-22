COVID

The Arkansas Health Department did not update COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, which was a legal holiday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,751

Total Active Cases: 17. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,629

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,469

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,762

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,704

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752

Total Active Cases: 15. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,611

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,252

Total Active Cases: 44. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,002

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,002,171

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 77. No change since Monday.

Recovered cases: 986,278

Deaths: 12,952. No change since Monday.

The ADH did not update figures on COVID-19 hospital admissions on Tuesday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you