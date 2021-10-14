South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 12, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
River Mountain Homes LLC, Kalpesh Patel, 411 East Main St., Magnolia filed 10/4/21.
Lady Quing Accessories & Entertainment LLC, Kejuane L.E. Gossett, 436 Renfroe St. No. 314, Magnolia filed 10/6/21.
E&J Farm LLC, Dawt Kung, 1744 Columbia Road 47, Magnolia filed 10/7/21.
Ouachita
Three Girls Rental, LLC, Judson B. Lindsey, 2888 Highway 24, Camden filed 10/6/21.
Vonte's Bullycamp LLC, Dalvonte D. Lewis, 113 Marshall St., Camden filed 10/8/21.
Union
Key Lime Properties, LLC, Douglas Alexander, 104 Stonewall Road, El Dorado filed 10/4/21.
Doe's Appliance Service LLC, Dorian B. Thompson, 716 West 19th, El Dorado filed 10/4/21.
Hardware General Inc, Dinanath Mulloli, 1301 N. Jefferson Ave., El Dorado filed 10/6/21.
Kloset Unique LLC, Tiesha Levingston, 725 N Bradley Ave. No. 127, El Dorado filed 10/7/21.