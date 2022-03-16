Severe weather is expected to return to the Four State area during the overnight hours of Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a good portion of the region is currently highlighted in a Day 2 slight risk, with hail being the primary threat with any severe activity. Damaging winds will be the secondary threat, as the tornado threat appears very low at this time.
The break in the active pattern will be short lived, as the next round of severe weather looks possible on Monday night/Tuesday morning.
This is still a very fluid situation, but at this time, all severe weather modes appear possible. This includes the threat for tornadoes.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 2.17 inches of rain in March, with 0.65 inches of snow. Year-to-date rainfall is 8.07 inches.