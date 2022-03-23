Joni Boothe, who assaulted three Magnolia Police officers on January 2 has not been sentenced yet, but she won’t get the chance to enter the Alternative Sentencing Program.
Boothe is charged with second-degree battery and resisting arrest.
When Boothe was in Judge David Talley’s 13th Circuit Court on March 17, Boothe asked for ASP when she was called to the podium in front of the judge. When Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips said a quick “no” to her inquiry, Boothe asked why.
“Because I vetoed it,” Phillips said.
Boothe gave Phillips an angry stare and spoke to the court.
“If it’s any consolation I was off my medicine when that happened and I don’t remember any of that,” she said. “I also have three kids and a job.”
The case has been passed to the April 7 court docket.
When asked, Phillips said there are facts about the case that did not lend it to give Boothe the chance at ASP. He said he could say no more at the time.
The ASP program is a form of criminal punishment that differs from a traditional sentence. Instead of being incarcerated or given probation, a convicted criminal will often be assigned community service, along with rehabilitation or therapy as a punishment. Alternative sentencing is often considered for first-time, non-violent offenders.
According to the probable cause affidavit in Boothe’s case, Magnolia Police Officer Justin Cherry was dispatched on Sunday, January 2 to 727 Lucy Circle in reference to someone falling on the heater inside the residence and needing treatment.
Officers had been to the residence numerous times throughout the day due to Boothe’s irrational behavior, the document reads.
When officers arrived, Boothe was standing on the porch and then ran inside the residence and was found hiding under the bed. Officers assisted EMS to get her out to be treated.
When officers were walking Boothe out of the room to go to the ambulance, Boothe turned around and hit Magnolia Patrol Officer Jeffery Scott in the back with her fist and then turned around and punched Corporal John Talley in the chest. Officers had to take Boothe to the ground and put her into handcuffs, according to the affidavit.
As Cherry walked Boothe out of the residence, she screamed profanities and caused a public disturbance.
Officers placed Boothe in the back of the unit. As Cherry was attempting to place her into foot shackles, she headbutted him in the face twice. Cherry’s face showed that he had been head butted.
Battery II is a class D felony. For a class D felony, the sentence does not exceed six years and the fine does not exceed $10,000.
Resisting arrest is a class A misdemeanor. For a class A misdemeanor, the sentences will not exceed one year, and the fine will not exceed $1,000.
Boothe behaved in an unusual manner before her case was called on Thursday.
When one inmate was called and was hearing discussion about her case, Boothe yelled out from the courtroom, “that’s my girl.” When another person’s name was called out and he was not there, Boothe yelled out, “I know him.”