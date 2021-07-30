Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Monday, July 19

Jerry Gentry, 56, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.

Tuesday, July 20

Zachary Sanders, 41, Magnolia, Battery 3rd Degree.

Wednesday, July 21

Tori Todd, 34, Magnolia, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

Ashley Taylor, 36, Magnolia, Public Intoxication and Possessing Instrument of Crime.

Monday, July 26

Jamey Westbrook, 32, Rosston, Driving While Intoxicated.

Tuesday, July 27

Kellie Otwell, 38, Waldo, Criminal Trespass, Fleeing by Vehicle, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule IV, and Failure to Appear.

