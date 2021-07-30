Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, July 19
Jerry Gentry, 56, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Tuesday, July 20
Zachary Sanders, 41, Magnolia, Battery 3rd Degree.
Wednesday, July 21
Tori Todd, 34, Magnolia, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.
Ashley Taylor, 36, Magnolia, Public Intoxication and Possessing Instrument of Crime.
Monday, July 26
Jamey Westbrook, 32, Rosston, Driving While Intoxicated.
Tuesday, July 27
Kellie Otwell, 38, Waldo, Criminal Trespass, Fleeing by Vehicle, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Controlled Substance Schedule IV, and Failure to Appear.