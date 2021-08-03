A multi-million- dollar capital improvement project at one of Columbia County’s largest employers may soon be under way thanks to a resolution passed this week by the Columbia County Quorum Court.
On Monday, the local governing body unanimously endorsed a tax break initiative for the Weyerhaeuser Company that could help bring 10 new jobs and a major expansion to the company’s Emerson plywood plant.
The move, which now gives the timber, land, and forest products company the ability to pursue an Arkansas sales tax refund initiative, was needed for the project to advance. The application process is now out of the county’s hands and will be completed at the state level.
If approved by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the deal will facilitate a $10.7 million investment into Weyerhaeuser’s Emerson mill, as well as $500,000 in annual worker salaries added in the near future.
Currently, the Columbia County facility employs about 250 people, according to the company’s Facebook page. The business specializes in plywood and veneer manufacturing. If the new project goes through, the Emerson property hopes to expand its finish goods warehouse and press section in the plant, according to Columbia County Judge Denny Foster.
“The addition is worth $10,500,000, plus they have to buy $100,000 in concrete and pay $160,000 for a new forklift,” he said. “That brings to the total investment to $10,760,000 -- plus the 10 new jobs.”
To advance the project, the Quorum Court on Monday was tasked with giving its blessing so the company can move forward in its application process. The tax incentive is part of the state’s Tax Back Program, which issues sales tax collections on certain purchases back to a business. The law falls under the Arkansas Consolidation Incentive Act of 2003, and all costs for the project must be incurred over the next four years.
If approved, Weyerhaeuser would receive refunds on the bulk of the sales and use taxes it pays for material costs during the capital improvement project. That also means that the county would not collect its typical share of local taxes on the refunded amounts.
The taxes will be issued back to the company through the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, according to state code.
“The sales and use tax credit may be applied against the company’s state sales and use tax liability as reported on its monthly sale and use tax report in the calendar year following the calendar year of expenditure,” says the Consolidated Incentive Act of 2003.
Monday’s approval was the first time the program has been endorsed by the county government in nearly a decade, according to Columbia County Judge Denny Foster.
“The last time it was used was 2013 or 2014,” the county official said. “I believe Southern Aluminum used the program.”
Aside from the local government endorsement, a business must also meet certain financial requirements to be eligible for the sales tax refund program. These requirements include a minimum investment of $100,000 into the company locally, as well as meeting job incentive thresholds and clearly identifying the intent of the project.
There are some limitations, however, to the program’s refunds. Sales tax amounts, according to the law, cannot be issued for routine operating expenses, replacement purchases for items already bought for the project, licensed motor vehicles purchased during the project, and routine repair and maintenance expenses that don’t result in new construction or expansion of the business. Refunds also cannot be issued for sales tax collections typically dedicated to the state’s Education Adequacy Fund and its Conservation Tax Fund.
After Monday’s endorsement by the county, the remaining approval process must be submitted to the state for final approval. And although the refund incentive has not yet been approved at that level, the likelihood of it advancing is decent, according to the county judge.
“It looks like they will be approved, but I can’t answer that for sure yet,” he said.
In other Quorum Court news:
-- A $5,000 community grant for the Bussey-Sharman Rural Fire Department was unanimously approved by the Columbia County Quorum Court on Monday. The grant funds will aid in a water tank purchase for the Bussey-Sharman RFD brush truck. The new equipment will help the Taylor area fire agency carry more flame retardant and lead to greater fire suppression capabilities, according to the grant request letter.
-- Exploratory discussions may soon begin among the Quorum Court over the funding of a new jail and detention center in Columbia County. The current facility is in need of major repairs, with no end in sight, according to local JPs. The building has multiple leaks and plumbing problems, as well as foundational issues. A $500,000 roof replacement is also needed, which will only serve as a “Band-Aid” to a larger problem, according to court members.
There was no set date for the upcoming discussions, but the Quorum Court’s Building Committee and Jail Committee would likely handle discussions on the issue.
According to County Judge Denny Foster, a move to build a new jail would likely “need to go to the people” for a new tax proposal vote. Multiple members of the county government, including Foster, said Monday that a tax vote for a new detention center may not be popular among Columbia County voters at the current time.
