Three defendants said in Columbia County Circuit Court on Thursday that they wanted new lawyers, or the option to represent themselves in future legal proceedings.
One defendant was more direct.
“You’re fired,” Kayla Suzanne McLeod said loudly to her public defender, Jessica Yarbrough, as McLeod was brought into court from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
“I was advised by my father to fire her the last time I spoke to him,” McLeod said.
McLeod, 30, is in jail for fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, driving left of center, speeding, no driver’s license and being a habitual offender. She also faces a revocation of her probation and suspended imposition of sentencing.
More specifically, it’s alleged that last February 13, McLeod – who had a passenger -- fled from an officer who was trying to pull her over for speeding and driving left of center. She ran off the road and her car flipped over. She had no driver’s license and at the time had previously been convicted of two felonies.
McLeod may best be remembered for a bizarre February 2017 incident at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. McLeod, who was facing an investigation by the Arkansas Department of Human Services, attempted to take her newborn child from the hospital nursery. McLeod and a female friend fought nurses, who prevented the removal of the baby.
One nurse was injured while fighting McLeod. McLeod was taken into custody at the hospital. The friend fled, but was soon apprehended as were three men connected with the incident.
On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge David Talley said McLeod needed to think about the impact firing her attorney would have on her next court appearance.
“If I relieve the Public Defender’s office you either have to hire an attorney yourself or be prepared to represent yourself,” Talley said. “You can’t fire her. You requested appointment of counsel. You don’t get to pick (your attorney).”
When inmates are appointed a public defender, they must have a low income that meets court standards. They pay only $10 for their court defense in these cases.
“The Public Defender’s office is relieved of representing these cases,” Talley said.
McLeod said her father told her to fire her attorney. However, when Talley asked where he lived, she said she didn’t know.
“I talked to him on video. He’s in the truck most of the time when I talk to him,” she said.
Her case was were passed to the next court date on July 15.
Another prisoner, Lori Ann Callison, 36, who indicated she was going to hire a lawyer last time she was in court, is now in jail for revocation of probation.
Talley told Callison that he had expected her to have a lawyer for the upcoming July 15 court date, but she said she couldn’t find one while in jail.
“I need the opportunity to do that, and I can’t do that while I’m locked up,” she said.
Talley said it did not appear Callison would make a bond and he said he would appoint a public defender to her case.
“Y’all are all connected together so I want my own independent attorney,” Callison said.
Callison asked about her charges. Talley said she was on probation for two counts of breaking and entering, and theft of property.
“I should have fought it,” Callison said. “It was a lie. But you are talking to me now. Just like you talked to me then. The max is 18 years. Well, I’m not going to do that, sorry.”
Callison’s aunt, Kathy Lewis, stood up and raised her hand as her niece was at the podium in front of the judge. She tried to persuade Callison to take the appointed attorney.
“Look where you’ve got yourself,” Lewis said. “You don’t have the income. You need to take the free lawyer.”
To that, Callison said, “I don’t need an attorney, I’ll represent myself.”
Talley said he would see Callison back in court on July 15. He added he would be expecting her to represent herself and be prepared just as he would any other attorney.
Lewis let out a deep sigh when she sat back down in her seat and as she walked out of the courtroom, she sniffled.
Jaylon McKamie, who appeared in court with his attorney, Garnett Norwood of Texarkana, said he wished fire Norwood.
“My client decided to terminate me. He talked to me about wanting to find someone in Little Rock,” Norwood said.
Talley granted the motion and asked Norwood to follow up with the motions and filings needed. He told McKamie whoever his new lawyer was should be ready for trial on July 22. Or if McKamie wished to represent himself, he would allow it.
“I’m asking for more time to be prepared for the case,” McKamie said. “I don’t think it’s fair enough to give him that time when he has other cases.”
Talley told McKamie that he knew of several lawyers who could be ready for a trial in two to three days if needed.
“I don’t want to shortchange anyone,” Talley said. “Dates for trial are at a premium. We are calling jurors and next Tuesday notices go out.”
McKamie, 27, of Stephens, is charged with commission of a terroristic act. It is alleged that on March 31, 202, he fired several shots into a vehicle and at a house on Olive Street in McNeil.