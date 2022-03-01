Lesley Thompson is a candidate for Columbia County Justice of the Peace District 11.
“As an engineer at Albemarle, I have found that the bulk of what I enjoy
are goals and tasks that improve the functionality of those around me. This thought of service before self, is a driving force in my daily decisions and future aspirations.
“My passion for continuous improvement in the community has grown over the last few years with involvement in raising awareness and monetary funds for the Compassion's Foundation via the Pedals for Compassion charity bike ride.
“Stepping into a JP role would allow for that passion to grow even more and be applied to a much broader audience. With your vote, I hope to work with the community and other elected officials to grow and develop goals for Columbia County,” Thompson said.