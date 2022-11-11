Today is Veterans Day, which is a state and national government holiday.
A Veterans Day Tribute will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Hall of Southern Arkansas University’s Reynolds Center.
Guest speaker will be Sgt. Teddy Walthall of Magnolia.
Entertainment will be provided by SAU Chamber Singers, SAU Band Students, SAU students and staff.
All veterans attending the tribute will be recognized. Lunch will be served in the Blue and Gold Cafeteria following the program.
United States flags were mounted around the Columbia County Courthouse early Friday. Each flag is stitched with the name of a county resident who was killed during wars of the 20th century.
Government offices are closed.
There will be no regular deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service.
Banks are closed and will reopen on Saturday.