Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the region Monday with the passage of an upper-level disturbance.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said isolated strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out over East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, adjacent sections of Southwest Arkansas, and Western Louisiana, with locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall possible.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase once again Tuesday afternoon and continue through much of this week, with the threat for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible through Thursday over East Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and possibly Western Louisiana.
Cumulative rainfall amounts of three to five inches are possible over these areas, with isolated higher amounts in excess of eight inches possible, especially over portions of East Texas.
This rainfall will result in new rises and possible flooding on area creeks and bayous, rivers and lakes.
Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible each day as well, with damaging winds the main threat. These showers and thunderstorms are expected to gradually diminish across the region by Saturday.