A Magnolia resident died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a shooting in Little Rock.
Little Rock Police said they responded about 2:53 a.m. to a shooting at 11701 Mara Lynn Road, where apartments are located.
Immanuel Turner, 26, suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he died.
Halia Leana Houston, 21, of Little Rock was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail.
Turner was a 2015 graduate of Magnolia High School. In football, Turner was a football tight end and defensive lineman for the Panthers and was Defensive Player of the Year in the 2014 season. He received All-Region and All-State honors in football. He lettered in football, and track and field.
Turner played college football with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. During his senior season with the Bulldogs, he made 10 tackles, 26 assisted tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks. During his career in Ruston, he played in 45 games, making 20 solo tackles, 38 assists, 10.5 for losses of 42 yards, and 5 sacks for 28 lost yards.
He was briefly an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.
Houston is held under $750,000 bond. Her public defender entered a “not guilty” plea for her at her first court appearance on Thursday. A review hearing in her case was set for 9 a.m. August 21.
Houston was charged with domestic battering-third degree in April 2021. The misdemeanor was not prosecuted.