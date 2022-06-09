A Bryant resident who formerly lived in Magnolia died Thursday, June 2, 2022 in a one-vehicle wreck south of Malvern.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Donterris Lamon Mallory, 31, was driving a 2008 model Ford about 6:50 p.m.
His car veered into the northbound lane and struck a bridge railing. The car continued through the bridge railing, descended down the embankment and landed on its roof.
Mallory died at the scene.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet.
Trooper Donald Moreland investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.