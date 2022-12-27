An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday.
The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by Christopher N. Wilson, 35, of Hope, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 82. The truck crossed the center line and struck two westbound vehicles.
The westbound vehicles were a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by George R. Critton Jr., 47, of Magnolia, and a 2002 Porsche driven by David A. McClellan, 51, of El Dorado.
McClellan was killed.
Critton and Wilson were injured. They were taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Brian Palmer investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
McClellan’s death was the 10th motor vehicle fatality in Columbia County this year and the third in the month of December. There were seven motor vehicle deaths in Columbia County in 2022.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.