Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana is under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Heat index values up to 109 expected, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas are part of the advisory area.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hot conditions are expected today with maximum temperatures forecast to climb into the upper 90s, and afternoon heat index values above 105 degrees.
Precautions should be taken to avoid heat related illnesses.
Additionally, scattered showers and thunderstorms may be possible this afternoon. No organized severe weather is expected.
Heat will persist through the rest of this week into the weekend with maximum temperatures forecast to reach or surpass the 100-degree mark on multiple days. Additional heat advisories will be possible.