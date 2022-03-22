Magnolia received 5.29 inches of rain in the 24-hour period ended at noon Tuesday after a powerful storm front swept across the region.
The total was on the high side of the National Weather Service’s forecast of 2-4 inches of rain, with scattered locations receiving up to 6 inches.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 8.06 inches of rain in March. The Monday-Tuesday total raises year-to-date rainfall to 13.96 inches of rain and 1.25 inches of snow. At this point last year, the news website had recorded 14.45 inches of rain and 10.25 inches of snow.
Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann said there was some flooding in the low areas of Smith and East McNeil streets, but there were no downed trees or wind damage. “God was good,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Entergy Corporation reported only scattered outages in its Magnolia service area, with more outages in Southeast Arkansas where the storm continues to clear out. Likewise, Ouachita Rural Electric and Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative also had a combined three dozen outages.
A flood warning is in effect for the Ouachita River between Arkadelphia and Monroe, LA. A rapid rise is expected in the river at Camden. The river was at 7.9 feet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 32.0 feet Saturday morning – 6 feet above flood stage.
The iDriveArkansas.com website reflected high water conditions on roads in the Dumas-DeWitt area.
NOAA Weather Radio’s Little Rock station was knocked off the air when its tower on Chenal Mountain was struck by lightning.
Dorcheat Bayou at Springhill, LA is expected to rise to 15.5 feet by Friday morning. It was at 12.2 feet on Tuesday morning. Flood stage is 11 feet.