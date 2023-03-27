The City of Magnolia’s proposal to allow public consumption of alcohol on some downtown streets at certain hours took a small step forward on Thursday.
Magnolia City Council members heard the first formal reading of an ordinance to create a downtown entertainment district. The ordinance, as read, incorporated changes to a proposal offered last year by the city’s Economic Development Department.
The plan creates an area, roughly bounded by Jefferson, Calhoun, Jackson and Union streets surrounding the Magnolia Square, where people could consume alcoholic beverages outdoors. Service would be limited from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights, and from noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Exceptions to those times could be made for special events, such as festivals.
People would have to get their beverages from businesses within the district licensed to serve alcohol, and they could legally consume the alcohol only within the boundaries of the district. Businesses would have to sell alcohol for outdoor consumption using specially-designed cups created by the city for the purpose.
The goal is to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages during festivals, special events at the new Square Park, and for people who want to drink adult beverages while walking from one venue to another near the square.
The ordinance heard by the council on Thursday included changes to the original proposal relating to permitted service times. It also set a graduated level of fines for businesses that violated provisions of the ordinance.
Two people spoke against passage of the ordinance.
Magnolia physician Dr. Rodney Griffin, who is also a member of the Arkansas State Medical Board, and Dr. Mike Seabaugh, senior pastor of Central Baptist Church that adjoins the proposed district, addressed the council.
Following their comments, Mayor Parnell Vann said that the issue has been before the council since last August. Last month, the council approved having the first of three formal readings of the ordinance at Thursday’s meeting. He said he wanted to get the issue behind the council and asked for a motion to place the ordinance to be placed on its second reading. The motion failed 5-3.
Councilwoman Kelli Souter moved to have the ordinance placed on its second reading. Jamie Waller seconded the motion and they were joined by James Jefferson in voting for it. Voting against speeding up the decision process were David Sisson, Jeff White, Tia Wesson, Beau Pettit and Steve Nipper.
The vote does not defeat the entertainment district ordinance. It means only that the second reading will happen at the council’s Monday, April 24 meeting.
The significance of April 24 is that even if the ordinance is passed and put on a third reading at that meeting, it would go into effect after the Magnolia Blossom Festival in May.
Griffin quoted a central tenet of the Hippocratic Oath, “Above all, do no harm.”
“In my practice, I have noticed a rise in these conditions – cancer of the liver, cirrhosis of the liver, esophageal cancer, esophagitis, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, diabetes is made worse by – some of my patients shouldn’t be consuming alcohol -- urinary bladder cancer, and the list goes on and on,” Griffin said.
Griffin said he’s seen his first two cases of esophageal cancer in his 47-year career in the past two months.
Alcohol consumption is likely to play a part in all of the ailments he listed, Griffin said.
It only takes one or two alcoholic drinks to put a person with chronic pancreatitis into the hospital or into his office.
“I do not share the radical and intrusive vision that the City Council will be casting for our town with this ordinance. This will be a major shift in the attitude and reputation of Magnolia if you allow public alcohol consumption,” Seabaugh said.
“There appears to be elements in our city government that regards public alcohol consumption as no big deal,” he said. But, people across cultures and times have always recognized both the pleasures and perils of alcohol consumption.
“Three thousand years ago, there was a saying that was recorded that wine is a mocker and strong drink is a brawler and those that are deceived by it are not wise. That was said by King Solomon, by the way, who many regarded as the smartest man who ever lived,” Seabaugh said.
Forty-three of the 50 states have statewide bans on public alcohol consumption. The remaining seven states delegate bans to local governments, “which overwhelmingly have their own bans,” Seabaugh said.
The manufacture, sale and public use of alcohol is highly regulated for good reasons, he said. Alcohol is intoxicating, addicting and a known carcinogen, Seabaugh said.
“It’s basically ethanol that we’re putting into our bodies,” he said.
“This ordinance that the City Council will be forcing on its citizens doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge the pitfalls that come with public alcohol consumption.
“There is another saying that says history repeats itself. Why is it that people don’t learn the lessons of history? It’s because we think we are the exception. We are witnessing history repeating itself right now.
“There has already been an attempt to create an alcohol-entertainment business on the Square and it failed. The Central Hub fiasco has damaged the reputation of our Square,” Seabaugh said.
He reminded the council that the church sold a strip of land to the city for Square Park, with the assurance that alcohol would not be sold in it.
“Had we known this was going to happen, we would not have sold that piece of property. We should be able to trust the City Council to provide a buffer for our children and our churches.
“As it is, this ordinance does not even provide us with the means to protect our own children ourselves,” Seabaugh said.
People can buy alcohol in stores, consume it in their homes, or have it restaurants, he said.
“We don’t want alcohol in our streets and we certainly don’t want to see it consumed in front of our children,” Seabaugh said.
Councilman Jamie Waller said he appreciated the concerns that have been raised.
“We’re getting it from both sides. We’re getting comments from people who want it, and comments from people who don’t. This is not something that’s been behind closed doors. This has been something that’s been out since August, as the mayor said.”
Wishes from both sides have been incorporated into the proposed ordinance, Waller said. Changes can be made later.
“We’ve listened to each other and at the end of the day, we have to be able to compromise,” he said. The goal is to “generate much-needed business on the Square.”