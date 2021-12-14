State Rep. David Fielding of Magnolia has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Arkansas House of Representatives, District 98.
The district includes parts of Columbia, Ouachita, Nevada and Lafayette counties. District 98 replaces District 5 due to redrawing of districts that occurs every 10 years following the federal census.
“Together, we will continue to do good things. We still need intensive emphasis on broadband internet and jobs in south Arkansas. Our public schools and higher education need continued funding so that our teachers have the best resources to educate our children,” Fielding said.
“I am honored to serve all people of District 98. My service has been on the House Insurance and Commerce Committee, as well as a member of the Public Transportation and Rail Subcommittee and House co-chair of the Arkansas Legislative Council’s Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions. This has afforded me the opportunity to represent you in crucial decisions affecting our part of the state.”
Fielding said he will continue to work with state, county, and city officials to work for economic development. “Good paying jobs are essential to maintaining our quality of life and I will continue to do everything to support these efforts.”
He calls local public schools, as well as Southern Arkansas University-Magnolia and SAU Tech in Camden, outstanding examples of institutions preparing the workforce.
Fielding is a husband, a father of two sons and an active member of Union A.M.E Church of Mount Holly.
“It has been an honor to represent the people of District 5, now District 98, as your state representative. I appreciate your support and ask for your vote as I promise to continue to represent you to the best of my ability. I invite you to contact me at david.fielding@arkansashouse.org or call my cell 870-904-1716 and offer your ideas.”