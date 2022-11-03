New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union County but were steady or dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,386
Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,275
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449
Total Active Cases: 0, down one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,418
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,597
Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,543
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,468
Total Active Cases: 6, down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,343
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,849
Total Active Cases: 26, up four since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,625
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 960,630
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 405
Recovered cases: 945,065
Deaths: 12,506, up four since Monday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 135
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 22
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6