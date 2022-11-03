COVID

New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union County but were steady or dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,386

Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,275

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449

Total Active Cases: 0, down one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,418

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,597

Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,543

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,468

Total Active Cases: 6, down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,343

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,849

Total Active Cases: 26, up four since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,625

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 960,630

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 405

Recovered cases: 945,065

Deaths: 12,506, up four since Monday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 135

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 22

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6

