Active cases of COVID-19 were up by four in Columbia County on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,424
Total Active Cases: 16. Up four since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,304
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,420
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,627
Total Active Cases: 19. Up one since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,562
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,507
Total Active Cases: 12. Down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,376
Total Deaths: 119. Last recorded death October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,924
Total Active Cases: 15. Down two since Monday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,709
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 966,009
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 375
Recovered cases: 950,273
Deaths: 12,540. Up five since Monday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 145
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 19
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7