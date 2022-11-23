COVID

Active cases of COVID-19 were up by four in Columbia County on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,424

Total Active Cases: 16. Up four since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,304

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,420

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,627

Total Active Cases: 19. Up one since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,562

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,507

Total Active Cases: 12. Down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,376

Total Deaths: 119. Last recorded death October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,924

Total Active Cases: 15. Down two since Monday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,709

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 966,009

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 375

Recovered cases: 950,273

Deaths: 12,540. Up five since Monday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 145

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 19

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you