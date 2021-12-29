The Magnolia City Council on Monday voted to appoint two area residents to local city board commissioner spots. It also approved two local agreements with nonprofit organizations. The issues are listed in detail below:
PLANNING COMMISSION APPOINTMENT
Jana Duke, a former Dallas-area real estate and civil engineering professional, was unanimously appointed to the Magnolia Planning Commission on Monday. The new board
commissioner said her husband’s family is from the area, and that much of her family now lives in Magnolia.
Duke noted that her former professional experience dealt with the exact subjects -- zoning and city building regulations -- that the local planning commission regularly handles.
“I know my way around city ordinances and maps of all kinds,” she said.
The new commissioner approached Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann to be a candidate for the planning commission as a way to use her professional experience to help the city.
“I spoke with her, and I was very quiet. She’s a very smart young lady,” said Vann. “I think she is going to bring a lot to the table.”
Duke will take one of the multiple vacancies on the Magnolia Planning Commission, according to Magnolia building inspector David Nelson.
“We had several drop off (the commission) at one time,” he said.
AIRPORT COMMISSION APPOINTMENT
Chris Gosnell was unanimously appointed to the Magnolia Municipal Airport Commission on Monday. Gosnell, who also serves as the president and chief executive officer of Farmers Bank & Trust, is an aviation enthusiast, according to Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann, and is currently taking flying lessons.
“Chris is a good guy and he’s interested in the airport,” said Vann. “He’s getting his pilot’s license.”
Gosnell replaces James Stricker on the Airport Commission, according to the city official.
HOSPITAL LEASE
A building lease between Magnolia Regional Health System Inc. and the City of Magnolia was passed for a second time Monday by the Magnolia City Council. The lease was discussed and agreed upon in 2020, but, according to Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann, issues with the former city clerk prevented the agreement from ever being signed properly.
Monday’s measure was a technicality and does not affect the previously agreed-upon lease agreement. Magnolia Regional Health System Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation founded in May 2020, took the place of the former city-owned Magnolia Regional Medical Center as the hospital provider in the Magnolia area. A 30-year lease agreement was approved last year for Magnolia Regional Health System Inc. to occupy the hospital facility at 101 Hospital Drive in Magnolia.
COMMUNITY SERVICE DEAL
A grant agreement between Sponsor’s Non-Profit, Inc., a Magnolia-based charity group that heads community service hours and efforts for the local court systems, and the City of Magnolia was extended another year by the Magnolia City Council. The nonprofit group, which is headed by current Magnolia Alderman James Jefferson, began working with the city three years ago as a way to better implement community service regulations set by local district and circuit courts.
Since Jefferson is a sitting Magnolia city councilman, he refrained from voting on the matter Monday. His position within the city also bars his organization from agreeing to any measure that pays more than $2,500 per month without approval from the council.
The contract pays Sponsor’s Non-Profit Inc. $56 per workday, according to a measure passed by the Magnolia City Council in July.
“This is the same thing we’ve been doing for years,” said Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann. “We just have to get it re-upped every year.”