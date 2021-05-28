COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,360+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12+2 (the number of active cases in Columbia County has doubled in the past week.
Total recovered – 2,292
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, up from last report of 26.09
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 553
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1-1
Total recovered – 542+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.9, up from last repost of 21.59
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 831+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2+1
Total recovered – 805
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.0, down from last report of 21.37
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,334+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18+2
Total recovered – 2,253
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.2, down from last report of 34.75.
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,047+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14
Total recovered – 3,918+1
Total number dead – 114
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.8, down from last report of 22.61