Scattered showers across South Arkansas will give way Saturday afternoon to the arrival of a strong cold front that will quickly move east through the Four State region.
Additional areas of rain mixed with light snow is expected to develop Saturday afternoon over Southeast Oklahoma, extreme Northeast Texas, and Southwest Arkansas, before spreading Southeast Saturday night into portions of North Louisiana.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the wintry mix should gradually transition over to snow tonight, with some light snow accumulations possible on grassy surfaces and elevated objects.
Snowfall accumulations ranging from a dusting to one-half inch are expected, with isolated higher amounts up to one inch possible, mainly over northern McCurtain County, OK and the northern sections of Southwest Arkansas.
This precipitation will quickly diminish from west to east across the area after midnight.
In addition, northwest winds will increase to 15-30 mph today behind the cold front, with gusts to 45 mph possible, especially across East Texas. These winds may down small limbs and blow around loose items such as trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects, before they gradually begin to relax late Saturday.
Isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday along and ahead of another cold front that will move through the region. However, no hazardous weather is expected.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday for much of Central Arkansas, including Malvern, Pine Bluff, Conway and Little Rock.
Snow accumulations of a dusting up to around 2 inches are expected in eastern and portions of central Arkansas. Rain will transition over to snowfall during the late afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.
Snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are expected across the Ozarks, with some of the highest elevations seeing upwards of 6 to 10 inches. Across the Ouachitas, 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast, with locally heavier amounts.
Gusty north to northeast winds will also be possible as this system rolls through. In areas where the heavy wet snow accumulates, this wind could bring down trees and power lines.
North Arkansas is under a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Sunday. The warned area includes Harrison, Mountain Home, Jasper, Marshall, Batesville, Fairfield Bay, Clinton, Heber Springs, Searcy and Beebe.
Snowfall accumulations 3 to 6 inches, with locally 6 to 10 inches in the higher elevations of the Ozark Mountains, are expected.
Snow was already present in the Fayetteville-Bentonville area early Saturday.
Travelers should plan on dangerous travel conditions, especially in areas where significant amounts of snow are forecast.