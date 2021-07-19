The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about scammers who falsely claim to represent Publishers' Clearing House.
"We are sending out this alert about Publishers' Clearing House because we have had reports of people receiving calls about it.
"These agencies will not contact you by phone nor will you have to send money ahead of time to receive your prize. If you are not sure, speak with your family and get their opinion. Our office is also willing to help you decide if it's a scam or not," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.