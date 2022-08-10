The City of Magnolia has received a $299,999 grant to replace a water pump located at Lake Columbia and a pump at the Station 3 water well.
The current pumps are at least 15 years old and are not as efficient as they should be in pumping water to customers, according to the city.
The grant will allow the city to continue to provide quality water to the town and surrounding areas.
“Infrastructure is a constant expense to our city. We have to stay on top of grants like this to help with supporting our water, wastewater, streets, etc., and our team has done a great job of that for the past 12 years,” said Mayor Parnell Vann.
The grant application was submitted by Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Robert Chism with the assistance Southwest Planning and Development District and was supported by local state and U.S. leaders.
The grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) through the General Assistance set-aside of the Arkansas Community and Economic Development program (AEDP), funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) States Program for Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).