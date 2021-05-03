An active weather situation is developing across Texas and Oklahoma that could affect South Arkansas’ weather into Tuesday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along and ahead of a cold front Tuesday morning through the late afternoon hours.
In the Magnolia area, rainfall may be expected between 11 p.m. Monday into early Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 0.78 inches of rain in May, raising the year-to-date total to 21.24 inches.
Pleasant weather is expected through the end of the work week, with thunderstorm chances returning for this weekend.