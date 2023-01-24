Excessive rainfall is possible through Tuesday night as a strong upper-level disturbance impacts the region with widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said periods of heavy rainfall may create a flash flooding threat with 1-2 inch rain amounts and isolated higher totals possible.
Also, a wind advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday, as most of the region will see winds from 15-25 mph, with stronger gusts as high as 40 mph.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms will return to the region by late Saturday through Sunday. However, no hazardous weather is expected at this time.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Dorcheat Bayou near Springhill, LA.
Minor flooding is forecast until further notice.
At 13.0 feet, minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps occurs. Move livestock to higher ground.
At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the stage was 10.2 feet. The bayou is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue rising to 13.0 feet early Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
Flood stage is 11.0 feet.