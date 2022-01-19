The first capital murder trial of the four suspects accused of killing a Southern Arkansas University student in a dispute about marijuana has been delayed due to a mental evaluation for the defendant.
Odies Wilson IV’s trial was originally scheduled for January 10-22, but has been delayed because his attorney, Ron Davis of Little Rock, filed a mental evaluation for him at the Arkansas State Hospital.
“At this point there is nothing new to report because the report on his mental capacity at the time of the alleged incident is not ready,” Davis said.
Davis said it can take some time for these mental reports to come back.
“It depends on staffing levels and COVID I’m sure has impacted everything,” Davis said.
Wilson, of Little Rock, is accused of the murder of Joshua Keshun Smith in August 2020 along with Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert, Quincy Isaiah Lewis of Little Rock and Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, LA. Tolbert and Lewis are half-brothers. Wilson, Tolbert, and Robinson were members of the SAU football team at the time of the crime. Lewis was not an SAU student.
The shooting, described in an affidavit as a drug deal gone wrong, happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Smith, 21, a senior engineering physics major, was killed and another SAU student, Lucas Sharp, was shot.
The affidavit does not finger the shooter but does list marijuana as the reason that two groups of men met early that Tuesday morning in the parking lot on August 11, the first day of the 2020 fall semester.
All four suspects remain in the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. Mental evaluations have been sent for each defendant by their lawyers, except in the case of Robinson, according to Columbia County Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
Previously, 13th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Rogers said because the men are each having their own jury trials, it will take a year for this to all take place.
According to his obituary, Smith, of Sparkman, was nine hours short of Receiving a degree in physics from SAU. Smith is survived by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Smith's death is believed to be the first on-campus homicide in SAU's history.