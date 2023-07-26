South Arkansas may expect hot and dry conditions as temperatures climb into the mid 90s to near 100 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that when combined with the humidity, heat indices will range from 100 to 105 degrees.
Hotter and more humid conditions are expected Thursday through mid week next week, as an upper level ridge of high pressure begins to gradually expand east into the region.
Temperatures will approach or exceed the century mark over much of the area Friday through Tuesday, with resultant heat indices nearing or exceeding 105 degrees.
A heat advisory may be needed for at least portions of the region later this week and this weekend. Those that must be outside are urged to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and limit exposure to the direct sunlight.