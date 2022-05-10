A 20-year-old former day care worker is now on house arrest after her second appearance Thursday in Judge David Talley’s 13th Circuit Court.
Madison Myers is charged with eight counts of battery in the second degree after being caught on film hitting two toddlers while they were under her car.
According to court papers, the incidents happened at the Growing Tree Learning Center, 800 East North Street in Magnolia, where Madison Myers struck one two-year-old seven times in the upper body causing injury, and another two-year-old once causing injury.
Myers appeared with her attorney, Wesley Rhodes of Little Rock, and testified she has connections to the Columbia County area including living her entire life in Magnolia and graduating from Magnolia High School. She wore her hair pulled back and wore an orange jumpsuit. She spoke in a soft voice and appeared to be demure and told the judge she and her fiancé live together and that is where she would be staying for house arrest.
Several people testified that Myers would observe the regulations of house arrest including her mother, grandmother, and her fiancé's mother.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips questioned if Myers would be in the home with any children and was assured she would not.
“We would like to request a bond of $25,000 to $50,000,” Rhodes said. “We feel this would be reasonable for her charges because she has no criminal history and has no failure to appear.”
Phillips said he would leave the bond decision to the court.
“Your honor I’ll be leaving this to the discretion of the court. The charges speak for themselves but I agree with Rhodes she has no criminal history so I will defer to the court on bond.”
Talley said he would assign a $25,000 bond and said she would have to stay at the address, and only go out in rare situations.
“Medical needs, appearances in court and meetings with your attorney are the only exceptions,” Talley said. “Then you have to notify the sheriff's department when you leave and when you return.”
Talley also said she could not be around anyone 15 years or younger regardless of if it is a supervised visit.
Meyers will next be in court on July 7.
According to the “probable cause” affidavit in the case, Arkansas Department of Children and Family Services employee Pairsse Watson contacted Magnolia Police Lt. Josh Miller about an incident.
Watson told Miller she had received a case in which a daycare worker had a child under her care. Watson said she had video evidence of the abuse and said she would email the evidence. Shortly after requesting the video, Miller received eight videos and he watched each video. The video had a date of March 9, 2022, according to the affidavit.
In all the videos, a child care worker identified as Myers either pushes children down or strikes one child in particular. In seven of the eight videos, Myers targets one child, a two-year-old male.
“Myers can be seen striking the child in the head multiple times,” the affidavit reads. “In one of the videos, Myers strikes the child hard enough that the child’s head goes forward, and he falls into a play set and starts to cry. In another video, Myers can be seen sitting in a chair and as a two-year-old goes to walk around she purposely moves her arm and strikes the child causing the child to fall near a table. Due to the position of the table, you cannot tell if the child hit the table or not.”
On March 14, five days after the video’s date, Miller contacted Myers by phone and asked her to come to the Magnolia Police Department.
Miller along with Magnolia Police Sgt. Jason Campbell interviewed Meyers. Once at the police department, Meyers was advised of her rights. The videos were played, and Miller asked if it was her on the video. Meyers said she was.
“Meyers was asked what the kid did to deserve to be hit in the head and Meyers advised that she was stressed as sick and should not have been at work,” the affidavit read.
Each of the eight counts of battery in the second degree is a class D felony. A person commits battery in the second degree if he intentionally or knowingly, without legal justification, causes physical injury to one he knows to be an individual 60 years or older or twelve years of age or younger. Each case of a battery in the second degree in Arkansas shall not exceed six years and the fine shall not exceed $10,000.