Roderick C. Henderson Sr. has announced his candidacy for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat on the Magnolia City Council.
Henderson, 30, is a life-long resident of Magnolia.
“I grew up in this ward on McArthur Street and I graduated from Magnolia High School in 2010. I have always worked since the age of 16 in the restaurant business and I have held management and administrative positions at different restaurants throughout Magnolia. I landed my first business six months ago. ‘Sandra’s Kitchen Co.’ is named after my late mother.
“I do not consider myself a politician. I’m a businessman who believes the many residents of Ward 1 need transparency and a person who actually interacts with the community.
“I am independent and I believe in the Lord. I have been a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church since I was a child.
“I am running because I have noticed the need for change in the community! I am the change and if elected I plan to do whatever it takes to make sure to many forgotten voices in the community are heard, including small businesses making sure they have access to resources made available by state and local government.”
Henderson said economic and social development will be his biggest focus for Ward 1 through creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and cleaning up what some consider the worse parts of town.
“I would love to see more amenities and activities for the children and the many elderly of the ward. This could possibly lower the crime rates if we can get people off the street into a community center or to work.
“There is a need for change in Magnolia. I look forward to working with members of council and the administration to ensure the many voices of the community are heard. I believe if we all put our heads together for the community we will see growth and development like no other city because we are stronger together.