South Arkansas may expect high winds and severe weather on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said southerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected.
Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas are under a wind advisory.
The wind warning is in effect from noon to 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected by late today through daybreak on Wednesday morning as the next cold front arrives. The severe threat appears to be highest along and north of the Interstate 30 corridor where all modes of severe weather will be possible, including the potential for a few strong tornadoes.
In addition to the increasing severe weather threat later today and tonight, strong southerly winds are expected ahead of the cold front.
The severe weather threat will continue into the day on Wednesday in Central Louisiana, generally along and east of the I-49 corridor.
This will occur as the cold front slows its eastward progression and heating increases ahead of the front, further enhancing the threat by the afternoon before gradually diminishing through the evening hours.
The pattern looks to remain unsettled through the end of the week as rounds of heavy rainfall will become more likely as the front stalls south of the region. This could reintroduce flooding concerns across the region through the end of the week as several inches of rainfall may be possible. The rain will gradually end over the Easter weekend as the stalled boundary finally exits to the southeast.