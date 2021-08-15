The Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District will not require the wearing of masks on its campuses with the start of the school year on Monday.
The Nevada School District will require masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
ETB Superintendent David Downs said in a statement that the district will clean and disinfect student spaces as part of its response to the COVID-19 virus.
“We will encourage social distancing as much as possible throughout our district. We will encourage masks when social distancing is not available, however masks are not required at this time.
“Emerson-Taylor-Bradley will continue to monitor Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health guidance and respond appropriately should the need arise,” the statement said.
The district has 1,079 students.
Nevada School District in Rosston will require masking by students and employees over the mouth and nose while indoors on the campus or while riding a school bus.
There will be exceptions for consuming food and beverages, or while participating in an athletic contest, athletic practice or physical education class that is held in the gymnasium.
Nevada students and employees are not required to wear face coverings while on the campus outdoors.
The Nevada School District will also check individuals entering the facility for temperatures of 100.4 or greater, maintain distancing of six feet or more when possible, and sanitize classrooms and facilities frequently.
The district has about 392 students.
The Magnolia School Board voted last week to require that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear masks.