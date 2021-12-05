COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,424. Month ago: 3,387. Year ago: 1,188
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-1. Month ago: 7. Year ago: 131
Total recovered – 3,336+1. Month ago: 3,306. Year ago: 1,030
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 27 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.11, down from 9.12
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.46, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,893
Total positive antigen tests – 1,789
Total negative PCR tests – 18,875+16
Total negative antigen tests – 12,569
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.6, up from 42.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.3, up from 10.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Friday, December 2
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 1 student.
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 486
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 0
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 867
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4
Total recovered – 834
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.1, up from 33.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.1, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,418+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10-1
Total recovered – 1,367+1
Total number dead – 41+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.1, down from 40.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.6, up from 11.3
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,488+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32-2
Total recovered – 3,370+4
Total number dead – 86
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.2, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.6, up from 7.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,041+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 112-3
Total recovered – 5,783+4
Total number dead – 144
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.9, up from 38.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.3, up from 8.2
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,105
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 44-5
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 19-4
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 6
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,183, up from 22,155 total cases. 409 deaths.
Webster – 6,788, up from 6,784 total cases. 150 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,035, up from 2,034 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,203, up from 4,183 total cases. 109+2 deaths.