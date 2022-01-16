COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
Note: Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,420+29. Month ago: 3,464. Year ago: 1,787
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 656-2. Month ago: 33. Year ago: 128
Total recovered – 3,687+21. Month ago: 3,356. Year ago: 1,613
Total number dead – 77. Month ago: 75 deaths. Year ago: 46 deaths
PCR tests percent positivity – 10.49, up from 10.41
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.6, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 2,368+26
Total positive antigen tests – 2,309+3
Total negative PCR tests – 20,203+46
Total negative antigen tests – 14,664+8
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.4, down from 44.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Active cases by campus.
Last update January 9.
Magnolia High – 2 staff, 24 students
Freshman Academy – 1 staff, 9 students
Magnolia Middle – 6 staff, 25 students
Central Elementary – 1 staff, 6 student
East Side Elementary – 5 staff, 7 students
Kindergarten Center – 2 staff, 3 students
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff, 4 students
District-wide Personnel – 2
Total active cases – 97
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Current active cases – 61+2 students, 17 staff, 9 faculty
Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 0
Current total in quarantine – 49+1
Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 636+5
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,101+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 170-8
Total recovered – 902+10
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.2, down from 35.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.4, up from 6.1
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,800+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 253+1
Total recovered – 1,498+3
Total number dead – 43
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.2, up from 42.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.9, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,506+47
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 588+20
Total recovered – 3,826+23
Total number dead – 92
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 55.1, down from 55.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.5, up from 8.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 7,785+50
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 984+11
Total recovered – 6,643+39
Total number dead – 156
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.7, up from 42.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.8, no change
AREA SCHOOLS
January 13 report
(Current active cases per district, reported twice weekly to ADH. Districts with fewer than 5 cases not reported.)
Watson Chapel, 104
Monticello, 93
Camden Fairview, 88
Hamburg, 85
Crossett, 82
Star City, 73
Smackover, 65
Dumas, 53
Nashville, 49
Drew Central, 48
Lafayette County, 45
Magnolia, 44
Malvern, 43
Warren, 42
Mineral Springs, 39
Cleveland County, 37
Woodlawn, 37
Foreman, 34
Ashdown, 31
De Queen, 30
Parkers Chapel, 27
Kirby, 28
Spring Hill, 28
Dierks, 27
Genoa Central, 26
Prescott, 21
Harmony Grove, 19
Bearden, 18
Columbia Christian, 17
Emerson, 17
Lakeside-Lake Village, 17
El Dorado, 11
Horatio, 11
Fordyce, 9
Strong, 9
Junction City, 8
Arkadelphia, 7
Nevada, 7
Fouke, 6
Hampton, 6
Hermitage, 6
AREA NURSING HOMES
(January 11 report)
Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 1 active patient case, 5 active staff cases.
Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Texarkana: 12 active staff cases.
Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Texarkana: 1 active patent case, 4 active staff cases.
Bentley Rehab & Healthcare, Texarkana, 4 active staff cases.
Courtyard Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 7 active staff cases.
Dudneywood Assisted Living, Magnolia: 1 active staff case.
Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope: 2 active patient cases, 20 active staff cases.
Hillcrest Care and Rehab, Prescott: 9 active staff cases.
Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, El Dorado: 4 active staff cases.
Oak Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 5 active staff cases.
Somerset Senior Living, Camden: 1 active patient cases, 7 active staff cases.
Southern Pines Nursing, Prescott: 2 active patient cases, 5 active staff cases.
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 1 active staff case.
Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 12 active staff cases.
The Springs of Magnolia: 7 active staff cases.
The Blossoms at Stamps, Stamps: 5 active staff cases.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 1 active patient case, 16 active staff cases.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,123
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 181+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 72+5
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 23+1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 29,349, up from 27,522 total cases. 417+1 deaths.
Webster – 8,668, up from 8,196 total cases. 155 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,558, up from 2,429 total cases. 67+1 deaths.
Union – 5,228, up from 5,028 total cases. 114 deaths.