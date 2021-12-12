COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,444+7. Month ago: 3,397. Year ago: 1,321
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23+5. Month ago: 10. Year ago: 140
Total recovered – 3,446+2. Month ago: 3,313. Year ago: 1,152
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 29 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.12, up from 9.10
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.39, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,908+7
Total positive antigen tests – 1,794
Total negative PCR tests – 19,017+24
Total negative antigen tests – 12,688+5
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.0, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.6, up from 10.5
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, December 9
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 3 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 1 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 1 student.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 1 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 1 staff, 5 students.
Positivity rate: 3.6 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Last update December 12.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 486
SAU total active cases – 0 student. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 0
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 872
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6
Total recovered – 837
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.2, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.3, up from 5.2
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,426
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-1
Total recovered – 1,372+1
Total number dead – 41
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.7, down from 40.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.3, up from 11.2
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,526+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48-4
Total recovered – 3,385+2
Total number dead – 88
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.1, up from 53.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.2, down from 7.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,095+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 105-7
Total recovered – 5,842+8
Total number dead – 146+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.4, up from 39.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.7, up from 8.6
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,079+2
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 48+5
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 24
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 7
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,278, up from 22,260 total cases. 410 deaths.
Webster – 6,854, up from 6,839 total cases. 152+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,058, up from 2, 055 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,245, up from 4,231 total cases. 112+1 deaths.