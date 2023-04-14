Magnolia police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Monday, April 10

Tondamesha Wincher, 43, Waldo, shoplifting

Patricia Cole, 61, Waldo, shoplifting

Tuesday, April 11

Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear

Terrance Price, 42, Buckner, failure to appear

Elvis Wright, 24, Magnolia, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wednesday, April 12

Shardae Calton, 28, Magnolia, assault 2nd degree

Friday, April 14

Katekki Moddies, 34, Magnolia, failure to appear

Robert Parrish, 32, Chicago IL, failure to appear

