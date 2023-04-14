Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Monday, April 10
Tondamesha Wincher, 43, Waldo, shoplifting
Patricia Cole, 61, Waldo, shoplifting
Tuesday, April 11
Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear
Terrance Price, 42, Buckner, failure to appear
Elvis Wright, 24, Magnolia, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Wednesday, April 12
Shardae Calton, 28, Magnolia, assault 2nd degree
Friday, April 14
Katekki Moddies, 34, Magnolia, failure to appear
Robert Parrish, 32, Chicago IL, failure to appear