One man has been arrested after four people were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon during an incident at South Side Park in Magnolia.
Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew said that police received a call at 4:20 p.m. that several people were involved in a fight at the park. About three minutes later, officers who were still in the process of responding got reports of gunfire at the park.
“Everyone was fleeing at the time” police arrived, Dew said.
Police attempted to stop one vehicle, which wrecked a short distance from the park. The vehicle’s driver, Zakari Javionte Williamson, 19, was taken into custody and was identified as one of the gunmen. He is held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on charges of battery first degree, fleeing and aggravated assault.
While Magnolia and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to the park, Magnolia and Southern Arkansas University police were sent to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where a large crowd of people had gathered.
Lawmen learned that four people had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Dew said Wednesday night that the wounds were “not necessarily life-threatening.”
The case remains under investigation. Dew encourages people with information about the shooting to call the Magnolia Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-234-3765.