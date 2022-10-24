Although it would be better if domestic violence did not exist in southwest Arkansas, that isn’t true.
It happens everywhere.
Beginning in 1987, each October has been set aside as a month to spread awareness about this abuse that can be happening to someone you know.
There were 45 total deaths in Arkansas in 2021 related to domestic violence. This number included 25 women, 14 men and six children. The youngest victim was five months old, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
A fact sheet put out by that organization describes domestic violence as the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats and emotional abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary dramatically.
Since 2009, Compassion’s Foundation, Inc. of Columbia County has focused on supporting domestic violence/sexual assault victims immediately following a crisis or traumatic experience and assisting them into independent living away from their abusers.
As a non-profit organization, the agency is committed to providing the highest quality services to victims with no judgment.
Compassion’s Foundation, Inc.’s Executive Director Lacey Ogle said many people throughout the state and in Columbia County are misinformed or are not educated enough about the frequency of the crime.
“This is where Compassion’s can come into play. It is our goal to make the community informed and aware,” she said. “Domestic violence is a complex subject matter. Nothing is black and white.”
Residents of Compassion’s shelter do not have to be from Columbia or surrounding counties. They can be from any county and any state, Ogle said.
Compassion’s has served 97 non-residents in the past year and 31 residents.
Karli Sims, an intern at Compassion’s Foundation, Inc. this semester, will be receiving her degree in sociology from Southern Arkansas University this May. Requirements for that degree include interning at two organizations where she can put skills learned in the classroom to use. Next semester Sims will intern at a hospice facility.
Sims said working at the shelter has given her a deeper understanding of why Arkansas is one of the top states to experience domestic violence in the country, Sims said.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2017, Arkansas had the third highest rate in the United States of women murdered by men. Also, that year, 56 percent of intimate partner homicides in Arkansas were committed with firearms.
“I have begun to understand that Arkansas is one of the most impoverished states in America and where there is poverty, that tends to exacerbate domestic violence,” Sims said.
Additionally, since guns are so popular in the homes of many Arkansans, fights can quickly involve a firearm, she explained.
“A big gun culture can be a contributor,” she said.
One way to continue to fight domestic violence is to make sure the community awareness is stressed throughout the year with different events, Ogle said. In the past, the organization was involved with the annual Paint the Town Purple event on the downtown square which is about domestic violence and Compassion’s is participating this year in the annual scarecrow contest on the square which helps to promote the name of the group and its goals.
Ogle said there will be additional emphasis put on educating the public about domestic violence this year both in previous activities and new ones.
“Community awareness is so important because it is our job to equip the people with the necessary tools and knowledge to help combat domestic violence,” Ogle said. “They need to know how to spot domestic violence and how to intervene in a safe manner to help a victim and of course use the resources available.”
The role of law enforcement is key in combating domestic violence but there must be the right approach to make the victim feel safe, Ogle explained.
“They need no preliminary judgement,” she said. “The victim needs help and support, not persecution. Point the victim in the right direction. They are at their lowest points in life to begin with and just need a compassionate hand of help.”
If you are in crisis, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
CLICK HERE to visit the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website.