An additional 2.52 inches of rainfall on Saturday has raised Magnolia’s July total past one foot.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 12.79 inches of rain in July. The current total drives the year-to-date total of 45.44 inches.
The website has recorded 7.94 inches of rain since last Wednesday’s flash flood.
A severe weather threat remains in the Magnolia area forecast, according t the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
A marginal risk is in effect for the entire Four State region, with damaging winds being the primary severe weather threat. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible with these slower moving storms.
Upper-level ridging really sets in by Monday, with extended heat headlines likely into next weekend. Most of the region will reach at least Heat Advisory criteria, with Excessive Heat warnings possible.
Thunderstorm chances will also return into next weekend as upper-level ridging begins to break down.