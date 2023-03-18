New cases of the COVID-19 virus were in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, unchanged in Lafayette County and down in Ouachita County.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,797
Total Active Cases: 7. Up one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,684
Total Deaths: 106. Last death recorded March 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,510
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,476
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,777
Total Active Cases: 11. Up three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,719
Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,779
Total Active Cases: 8. Down one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,644
Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,312
Total Active Cases: 23. Up three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,080
Total Deaths: 207. Last death recorded March 17.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,008,303
Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 363. Up 363 since Thursday.
Recovered cases: 992,651
Deaths: 13,062. Up eight since Thursday.
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.82%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.07%
Total Positive Tests: 7044
PCR Positives: 3357
Antigen Positives: 3687
Total Negative Tests: 51892
PCR Negatives: 25035
Antigen Negatives: 26857
Total Tests: 58936
Private Lab Tests: 53847
Public Lab Tests: 4843
Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,154
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 51.9%