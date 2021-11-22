Raising the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia’s contracted rate for providing youth recreational services to the city will be on the agenda of the Magnolia City Council.
The proposal would increase by $15,000 annually the current $35,000 that the city pays for the service.
Also on the agenda is the city’s proposed sale of a house it owns at 833 N. Washington to Laura Crowell. She plans to remodel the house across from Magnolia Regional Medical Center for her Edward D. Jones financial planning office.
Council members will consider two appointments: Sarah Williams to the Board of Directors of the Magnolia Regional Health System, and Tameika Maxwell to the Magnolia Housing Authority Commission.
The council meets at 5 p.m. at the Police-Fire Building of the City Hall complex.