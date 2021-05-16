A Mack truck attempting to change lanes on Interstate 30 Saturday afternoon hit a vehicle traveling in the same direction, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to two other people.
The wreck happened about 2:06 p.m. in the westbound lane near the 50-mile marker in Nevada County, between the Prescott and Okolona exits.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, the 2015 Mack was traveling west. While changing lanes, it struck a 2012 model Buick driven by Treva Cooper, 54, of Little Rock. The Buick went into the median and began to overturn.
The rear passenger in Cooper’s vehicle, Lizzie Knight, 76, of North Little Rock, was ejected from the car. She died.
Cooper and her other passenger, Alisha Winkler, 51, of Little Rock, were injured and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia.
The truck driver was not hurt and was not named in the Arkansas State Police report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Trevor Dew investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.