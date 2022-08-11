Mayoral races in Emerson, McNeil and Waldo will be contested in the November 8 general election.
The filing period for municipal offices ended at noon Wednesday as the final candidates filed their petitions with the Columbia County Clerk’s Office. Most city governments in the county’s five cities and towns will be unchanged when the new slates officially take office on January 1.
In Magnolia, Parnell Vann will be unopposed for a fourth four-year term. He was also unopposed in 2018.
Ward 1 City Council member Larry Talley decided not to run for re-election. Two candidates, David Sisson and Roderick Henderson, seek the position.
Ward 4 council member Steve Crowell is the unopposed candidate for Columbia County’s Arkansas Senate seat, and did not run for his council post. He will be replaced by the sole candidate, Beau Pettit.
Incumbent Emerson Mayor Linda Mullins will be opposed by Janice W. Curtis. The five council positions in Emerson will be filled by unopposed incumbents.
McNeil Mayor Teresa “Terrie” Triplet isn’t running for re-election. Seeking the job are Dana Burchfield Harris, a current council member, and former Mayor Henry Warren.
Two of the five alderman positions in McNeil have races. Emily Vaughn Wilson and Athalia Dismuke seek Harris’ open seat. Virginia Warren and James T. Young seek the open Position 3 seat – Kim Muncrief did not run for re-election. Incumbents are unopposed in the other three races.
Taylor Mayor Clifford Pace will keep his post. Ward 2, Position 2 Alderman Angie Glass did not run for re-election and will be replaced by Shelby Colvin. Incumbent Ward 1, Position 2 Alderman Johnny Haynes is opposed by Dalton Jones. Other council positions will remain unchanged.
In Waldo, interim Mayor Beverly Rowden is opposed by Juan A. Minniefield. There are no opposed races for the Waldo City Council with incumbents running for all of the posts.
The final list of filers:
EMERSON
Mayor – Linda Mullins, 305 N. Elm. Janice W. Curtis, 409 Mullins.
Alderman, Position 1 – Donna Bilbray, 113 E. Main.
Alderman, Position 2 – LaTina Fields-Robinson, 802 S. Davis.
Alderman, Position 3 – Milly Lindsey, 406 Stevens.
Alderman, Position 4 – Dana L. Waller, 509 W. Main.
Alderman, Position 5 – Jimmy D. Hughes, 402 W. Main.
MAGNOLIA
Mayor – Parnell Vann, 172 Memorial Park Drive.
City Attorney – Jennifer Jameson McKendree, 1726 Pineview.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 – David Sisson, 118 Chinquepin. Roderick C. Henderson, 424 N. Dudney.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2 – Tia Wesson, 632 Kennedy Drive.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 2 – Steve Nipper, 1210 Honeysuckle.
Alderman, Ward 4, Position 2 – Beau Pettit, 407 Engler.
McNEIL
Mayor – Dana Burchfield Harris, 400 N. Oak. Henry Warren, 459 Eads.
Alderman, Position 1 – Emily Vaughn Wilson, 804 Olive. Athalia Dismuke, 303 Broadway.
Alderman, Position 2 – Brenda A. Kelley, 453 Eads.
Alderman, Position 3 – Virginia Warren, 105 Elm. James T. Young, 306 Walnut.
Alderman, Position 4 – Pamela J. Vaughn, 803 Olive.
Alderman, Position 5 – Shirley Hunter, 401 S. 5th.
TAYLOR
Mayor – Clifford Page, 210 W. Pine.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 1 – William Mark Smith, 601 Knight.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 -- Johnny Haynes, 509 Cleveland. Dalton Jones, 515 E. Pope.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 1 – Leslie Jones, 405 Robinson.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2 – Shelby Colvin, 208 E. Pope.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 1 – William Paul Higgins, 207 Pope.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 2 – Crystal Hall, 406 S. Bodcaw.
WALDO
Mayor – Juan A. Minniefield, 407 N. Washington. Beverly Rowden, 205 W. Christie.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 1 – Regina Mallory, 1575 Columbia 12.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 – Wyteshia Howell, 205 E. Arnold.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 1 – De’Varrio Watson, 214 W. Roselawn.
Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2 – No candidate.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 1 – LaWanda Gail Robinson, 405 S. Pecan View Drive.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 2 – Sandra Turner Jackson, 208 S. Locust.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS WATER DISTRICT
Cliff Sanders.