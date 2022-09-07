An Emerson resident died Thursday when she was struck and killed by a vehicle in Little Rock.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2011 model Dodge truck was southbound in the 5300 block of South University. As the driver was attempting to make a left turn onto 53rd Street, Ashley Nicole Taylor, 37, stepped in front of it and was struck.
Taylor was taken to UAMS, where she died.
Little Rock police identified the driver as Ronnie Mickles. A statement from the LRPD said Mickles cooperated with authorities and provided a urine sample. No citation was issued.
The accident happened about 8:30 p.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry. Officer Aaron K. Martin investigated the death for the Little Rock Police Department.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.