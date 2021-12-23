Santa Claus can come through with almost anything one’s heart should desire.
But snow in Magnolia on Christmas Day 2021? It’s not happening.
There will be a lot of wind. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a wind advisory that will be in effect through 6 p.m. Friday, Christmas Eve.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph are expected. If you’re inclined to go fishing over Christmas, be advised that strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
And snow? Ho ho ho. Highs will hover in the mid 70s well into next week with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Conditions will change with the chance of rain and cooler temperatures with the arrival of a cold front on Wednesday.
Charts from the National Weather Service in Little Rock, which accompany this article, note the slim chance for snow on Christmas Day in Arkansas, ever. But one chart also contrasts the forecast for Christmas 2021 with those of Christmas 2012 – nine years ago – which dumped up to 15 inches of snow on parts of the state and resulted in blizzard conditions.