COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,439+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35+4
Total recovered – 2,347+2
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.3, no change
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 567
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7-1
Total recovered – 550+1
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, up from 23.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 895+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8
Total recovered – 863+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, up from 24.1
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,487+12
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 53+9
Total recovered – 2,371+3
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.5, up from 38.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,139+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12
Total recovered – 4,010+1
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.3, up from 26.2