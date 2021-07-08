COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,439+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35+4

Total recovered – 2,347+2

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.3, no change

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 567

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7-1

Total recovered – 550+1

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, up from 23.9

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 895+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8

Total recovered – 863+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, up from 24.1

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,487+12

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 53+9

Total recovered – 2,371+3

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.5, up from 38.4

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,139+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12

Total recovered – 4,010+1

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.3, up from 26.2

