Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers.
Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state.
The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks.
For Week 43, Arkansas reported “High” or 9 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.
Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 86 percent were influenza A, and 14 percent were influenza B.
Over 4 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 4 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.7 percent among public schools.
Arkansas reported 4 influenza-related deaths this flu season. In 2021-22 season, Arkansas reported 30 influenza-related deaths.
Three nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.