The Columbia County Republican Committee reminds the public that filing for county and township offices will begin at noon February 22, and end at noon March 1 at the Columbia County Annex Building.
The CCRC will hold a monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday February 22 in the Columbia Christian School Gym at 250 Warnock Springs Road. Republican candidates are urged to make every effort to attend this meeting. Filing fees will be accepted, and all applicable forms and notaries will be available.
After filing with the county Republican Party, candidates must provide written evidence of filing fee payment and additional paperwork to the Columbia County Clerk before noon March 1.
Candidates wishing to file may contact CCRC Chairman Rabecca Beckham at 409-795-1426 or columbiacountyrepublicans@gmail.com with any questions.
The party preferential primary is May 24.