COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,361
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-1
Total recovered – 2,296+1
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.7, up from last report of 26.1
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 554
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2
Total recovered – 542
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 21.9
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 830
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 805
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.7, up from last report of 21.0
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,345+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 23+2
Total recovered – 2,259
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.6, up from last report of 34.2
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,056+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14+3
Total recovered – 3,926+2
Total number dead – 115+1
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.4, up from last report of 22.8